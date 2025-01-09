Cenex Launches Second Hometown Throwdown Contest

First launched in 2023, Hometown Throwdown draws inspiration from Cenex's deep local roots and builds on its long history of giving back to the communities it serves, the company said. With retail locations across 19 states, each store is locally operated by community members, embodying the brand's commitment to being a true part of the neighborhoods it calls home.

Last year, more than 500 festivals were nominated, three were selected as finalists and more than 7,000 people voted for the grand prize winner, the Norborne Soybean festival.

"I've never seen my community come together with such heart and determination as they did for Hometown Throwdown," said Kyle Durham, volunteer with the Norborne Soybean Festival. "Norborne and Cenex share a deep-rooted passion for preserving and celebrating our community's spirit and history. Winning the prize wasn't just about the money — it was about the pride we felt. We will use the funds to make the festival more inclusive and accessible for everyone by investing in permanent structures that will continue the legacy of our festival for generations to come."

This year's Hometown Throwdown will award $100,000 to the grand prize winner, $20,000 to the runner-up, $15,000 to third place, $10,000 to fourth place and $5,000 to fifth place.

The entry period runs through Feb. 7. Individuals and organizations can enter through the Hometown Throwdown online entry form. Five finalists will be announced on May 1, with voting taking place May 1 through May 31. The grand-prize winner and four runners-up will be announced on June 17.

To be eligible, festivals must be run by a local chamber of commerce, municipality, downtown commission, community-oriented non-profit group or other similar organization. Festivals must take place in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.