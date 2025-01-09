 Skip to main content

Cenex Launches Second Hometown Throwdown Contest

Five festivals that demonstrate their unique style of celebrations will win a total of $150,000.
Angela Hanson
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Cenex, the energy brand of CHS Inc., launched its second annual Hometown Throwdown contest on Jan. 7. 

Individuals and organizations are invited to nominate their hometown festivals by sharing what makes their celebrations unique. Five qualifying festivals will win a total of $150,000, while the grand prize winner will receive $100,000.

"The Cenex brand is proud to give back to the communities we call home, and there's no better way to celebrate than by embracing the pride and joy people feel for their local festivals," said Erin Wroge, senior director of energy marketing at Cenex. "Hometown Throwdown is a way of honoring the spirit and traditions that make each community unique."

First launched in 2023, Hometown Throwdown draws inspiration from Cenex's deep local roots and builds on its long history of giving back to the communities it serves, the company said. With retail locations across 19 states, each store is locally operated by community members, embodying the brand's commitment to being a true part of the neighborhoods it calls home.

Last year, more than 500 festivals were nominated, three were selected as finalists and more than 7,000 people voted for the grand prize winner, the Norborne Soybean festival.

"I've never seen my community come together with such heart and determination as they did for Hometown Throwdown," said Kyle Durham, volunteer with the Norborne Soybean Festival. "Norborne and Cenex share a deep-rooted passion for preserving and celebrating our community's spirit and history. Winning the prize wasn't just about the money — it was about the pride we felt. We will use the funds to make the festival more inclusive and accessible for everyone by investing in permanent structures that will continue the legacy of our festival for generations to come."

This year's Hometown Throwdown will award $100,000 to the grand prize winner, $20,000 to the runner-up, $15,000 to third place, $10,000 to fourth place and $5,000 to fifth place.

The entry period runs through Feb. 7. Individuals and organizations can enter through the Hometown Throwdown online entry form. Five finalists will be announced on May 1, with voting taking place May 1 through May 31. The grand-prize winner and four runners-up will be announced on June 17.

To be eligible, festivals must be run by a local chamber of commerce, municipality, downtown commission, community-oriented non-profit group or other similar organization. Festivals must take place in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Cenex Zip Trip is a chain of 39 convenience stores operated by CHS, a diversified global agribusiness owned by farmers and local cooperatives across the United States.

