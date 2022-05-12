CEO of Convenience Store News Parent Company Honored as Changemaker

CHICAGO — EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick has been recognized as a Change-Maker in the information services industry by the Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Awards.

The annual awards program, produced by AdExchanger and AdMonsters, celebrates leaders who have made an impact in the digital media and advertising technology community.

Litterick will also participate as a panelist on the C-Suite Panel "Current State of the Industry" at the MediaGrowth Summit 2022 on June 15. Other panel participants include Paras Maniar, CEO, Bobit and John Yedinak, president & co-founder, Aging Media Network. Craig Fuller, CEO, FreightWaves will moderate the session.

"It is a privilege to be recognized by AdExchanger and AdMonsters as a leader in the information services industry. EnsembleIQ's success can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of the entire EnsembleIQ team and I am pleased to share this accomplishment with them," Litterick said. "I am passionate about the advancement of the information services industry and I look forward to sharing my insights at the Summit."

Litterick was appointed CEO of EnsembleIQ to define and execute a new company vision. She specializes in turning challenged businesses into high-performing assets by quickly assessing changing market opportunities, talent needs and core strategy to ensure revenue and growth objectives are reached.

EnsembleIQ is the parent company of Convenience Store News.

Litterick rebuilt the EnsembleIQ executive leadership team with a focus on innovation, and she created a performance-based culture rooted in nurturing and recruiting high-performing employees — driving company growth. Most recently, EnsembleIQ was named a "Best Place to Work in Chicago" by workplace culture evaluation firm Comparably based on a survey of company employees, who also gave Litterick high ratings for her exceptional leadership.

Company Honors

Earlier this spring, Comparably, a workplace culture evaluation firm, named EnsembleIQ a "Best Place to Work in Chicago" based on a survey of company employees.

According to the Comparably survey, EnsembleIQ received "A" grades for its company leadership, office culture and overall team. Survey analysis revealed 95 percent of employees look forward to interacting with co-workers; 81 percent report they are happy with their work-life balance; 95 percent are proud to be part of the company; and many employees commonly receive constructive criticism or positive feedback every week.

In addition, EnsembleIQ's EIQ BrandLab, a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency for the global business-to-business market, recently took home seven AVA Digital Awards for digital excellence.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communications. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

Each of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with clients ranging from consumer product goods brands to enterprise technology companies.

Of the seven awards, three were Platinum Awards, including one for a Convenience Store News collaboration, and four were Gold Awards.

Chicago-based EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. It has more than 20 storied brands spanning print, digital, social, virtual and live events that play a vital role in shaping the future of retail, hospitality and healthcare.