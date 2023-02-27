Changing the Narrative

The only thing constant in the tobacco/nicotine business is its ever-evolving nature. For convenience store retailers, whose No. 1 product category in sales per store is cigarettes, this is a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, tobacco restrictions are adding up and tightening. On the other hand, innovation is multiplying and opening.

Convenience Store News recently consulted with industry experts to get their perspectives on the year ahead for the convenience store backbar. Here is what they said: