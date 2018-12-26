Charitable Giving by C-stores Tops $1 Billion Annually

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Convenience stores contribute or collect more than $1 billion to charities annually, according to a national survey from NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing.

Overall, 95 percent of convenience stores support charitable causes, with 66 percent of these stores supporting five or more charitable causes. Nearly all companies support local charities (91 percent) such as church groups, shelters, food banks and other non-sports groups, and 47 percent support national charities.

Among other findings of the survey include:

More than three in four retailers (76 percent) contribute to youth sports groups.

More than two-thirds (69 percent) contribute to local schools via PTAs and other fundraising activities.

C-stores contribute to local charities during specific times of need. Four in five c-store companies (75 percent) say they've made donations when there was a specific emergency or crisis in the community.

The median charitable contribution per store is $3,925 in direct contributions and $3,054 in donations collected.

Cumulatively, the nearly 155,000 convenience stores in the United States contribute or collect $1.03 billion a year to benefit charitable groups.

"We often say in our industry that 'c-store' doesn't just stand for convenience store; it stands for community store and these results clearly demonstrate the commitment our industry has to the communities they serve," said Jeff Lenard, NACS vice president of strategic industry initiatives.