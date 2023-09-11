Checking Out

Convenience has always meant fast but, increasingly, it’s also coming to mean little to no interaction required during the ordering and payment processes. According to the 2023 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study — which polled 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month — availability of order ahead and pickup, drive-thru, contactless shopping and mobile ordering are all among the top 10 aspects that shoppers say influence their decision to visit a convenience store. The study also found: