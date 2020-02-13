Chevron Enhances Payment Options on Mobile App

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Corp. is enhancing the payment options available on its new Chevron and Texaco mobile apps.

The energy company is now the first of its kind of accept popular payment method Venmo for fuel purchases at the pump. Building on the recent collaboration between PayPal and Chevron, this new integration with Venmo provides users the ability to share or split purchases.

"Chevron updated its branded mobile applications to offer consumers access to Venmo to pay for fuel and car washes at the pump from their mobile devices," said Bill Miner, Chevron's general manager of Americas Marketing Sales & Services. "The addition of Venmo continues our strategy to inject innovation into retail fuel transactions to help provide customers with flexibility and seamless interaction with our brands."

Venmo, a social payments service that is used by 40 million people in the U.S., allows customers to make and share payments with friends, family and select businesses.

"Enabling Venmo as a payment method within our app is key in our quest to help create a new fueling experience for consumers," Miner added. "With Venmo's popularity among consumers and our presence in retail fueling, more consumers will be able to use the payment methods they prefer in our mobile apps to fill up with our high-quality Chevron- and Texaco-branded fuels."

The Chevron and Texaco mobile apps are available for all iOS and Android devices.

Headquartered in San Ramon, Chevron is active in more than 180 countries, and is one of the world's largest oil companies.