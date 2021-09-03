Chevron Expands Joint Venture to Produce Dairy Biomethane

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Brightmark LLC are expanding on their joint venture, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, to boost its efforts around renewable natural gas (RNG).

The partnership owns projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, an RNG. The companies announced the initiative in October.

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC's subsidiaries currently own RNG projects in western New York, western Michigan, central Florida and South Dakota.

"Working with Brightmark to add new projects underpins our commitment to supplying the world with affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy," said Andy Walz, president of Chevron's Americas Fuels & Lubricants. "It's an exciting time for Chevron as we continue to help advance the energy transition and help industries and consumers that use our products build a lower carbon future."

Additional equity investments by each company in the joint venture will fund construction of infrastructure and commercial operation of five new dairy biomethane projects in Michigan and Arizona. Chevron will purchase RNG produced from these projects and market the volumes for use in vehicles operating on compressed natural gas.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with Chevron to further accelerate Brightmark's mission to reimagine waste and ambition of achieving a global net-zero carbon future," said Bob Powell, founder and CEO of Brightmark. "The joint venture's current RNG projects are on track to become fully operational as planned and with this additional investment, we look forward to extending the reach of our lifecycle carbon negative projects throughout the U.S., with plans for future international expansion."

In September, Chevron teamed with California Bioenergy LLC and local dairy farmers to achieve the first RNG production from dairy farms in Kern County, Calif. This advances the companies' goal of providing affordable, reliable and cleaner energy to California consumers, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Brightmark is a global waste solutions company with a mission to reimagine waste.

San Ramon-based Chevron U.S.A.is a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. The company explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations.