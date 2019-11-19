Chevron Extends Lighting & Graphic Partnership With LSI

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Corp. and LSI Industries Inc. are extending their partnership another four years.

Through the expanded four-year contract, LSI will continue to support graphics, lighting and program implementation services for ChevronTexaco. LSI has been the primary provider of image-oriented graphic and lighting products and related services at ChevronTexaco, which controls a branded network of nearly 8,500 locations.

"We are very proud of our 30 year relationship with Chevron," said LSI Executive Vice President Robin Hood. "We have grown in capability, experience and technology from the 'iron sharpens iron' opportunity provided by working with this outstanding organization.

"We know that our execution of Chevron's brand standards will have a direct impact on their market presence. Our deep understanding of their Image standards and material specifications, allows us to implement all elements in the program with a high level of accuracy," he added. "Our ability to do this with precision is the result of 30 years of experience in total brand asset management."

Cincinnati-based LSI Industries is a manufacturer lighting, graphics and technology solutions for both indoor and outdoor applications, serving several primary end-markets, including petroleum, automotive, quick serve restaurants, grocery, banking, retail, renovation, parking and warehousing.

Headquartered in San Ramon, Chevron is active in more than 180 countries, and is one of the world's largest oil companies.