Chevron ExtraMile Debuts Checkout-Free Shopping

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron U.S.A. Inc. tapped Grabango to bring a checkout-free shopping experience to an ExtraMile convenience store in San Ramon.

Located at 6001 Bollinger Canyon Road, the service allows shoppers to skip the lines and save time with a convenient in-store contactless checkout experience.

"We're always looking to improve the experiences of our valued ExtraMile shoppers," said Bob Stolz, general manager of Chevron Stations. "That's why we're excited to work with Grabango to pilot their one-second-checkout technology at our Bollinger Canyon station."

Grabango is a leading checkout-free technology provider for existing, large-scale store chains. The company's computer-vision technology offers a new and convenient way to shop that eliminates lines and saves time through a fully contactless experience, allowing shoppers to select any non-age-restricted product in the store and then exit without waiting in line to checkout. Payment is automatically completed through the Grabango app.

"We're grateful to be working with one of the greatest consumer brands in the world to bring checkout-free to more shoppers," said Will Glaser, CEO and founder of Grabango. "Grabango is honored to help Chevron usher in the future of physical retail shopping."

Chevron is the latest convenience store retailer to launch checkout-free shopping with Grabango. Other retailers include BP, Circle K, MAPCO and several additional unannounced merchants.

Berkeley, Calif.-based Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution suitable for operation in existing stores. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there or how the shelving is configured.

Headquartered in San Ramon, ExtraMile is a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores Inc. It operates more than 1,000 convenience stores in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho and Utah.