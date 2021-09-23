Chevron Forms New Collaboration to Enhance Mobile Experience

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., is launching a new collaboration with P97 Networks Inc. to enhance its mobile apps for Chevron and Texaco consumers to make everyday transactions for purchasing fuel and food or participating in loyalty offers as simple as unlocking a smartphone.

The collaboration taps P97's leadership in mobile commerce, cutting-edge technology solutions and demonstrated history of innovation to continue enhancing the customer experience at more than 7,800 Chevron and Texaco retail stations across the United States, according to the company. It includes enabling personalized offers, mobile payments for fuel and electric vehicle charging, omnichannel marketing campaigns, and future functionalities aimed at facilitating contactless, frictionless payment transactions that are anticipated for the future.

"Chevron is dedicated to providing products and services for people on the go and continuing to address their needs in the retail of the future," said Harry Hazen, senior manager of Americas marketing at Chevron. "Our collaboration with P97 strengthens that commitment — delivering a premium consumer experience at Chevron and Texaco locations by enabling our offerings with consistency, speed, consumer value and security."

P97 provides a secure, mobile commerce and behavioral marketing platform that transforms mobile commerce for the convenience retail, fuel and vehicle manufacturing industries.

"At P97, we've been developing secure cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail and fuels marketing industries for years," said Don Frieden, P97 Networks founder and CEO. "We look forward to our collaboration with Chevron and helping them continue to support consumers on their driving journey."

Based on San Ramon, Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. It produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance its business and the industry.