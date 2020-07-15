Chevron Forms New Partnership Aimed at Reducing Emissions

SAN RAMON — Chevron Corp. is taking an other step to actively reduce emissions.

The oil company is teaming up with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for Adopt-a-Port, an initiative that provides truck operators serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., with cleaner, carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) to reduce emissions.

Through the two-part approach, Chevron will provide funding for Adopt-a-Port and supply RNG to Clean Energy stations near the ports. The company's funding will allow truck operators to subsidize the cost of buying new RNG-powered trucks.

Clean Energy, meanwhile, will manage the program, including offering fueling services for qualified truck operators.

"We are excited to be partnering with Clean Energy as we continue to innovate in the renewable, low-carbon fuel space," said Mike Vomund, Chevron vice president of Americas Products – West. "Along with other recent investments like CalBio, selling branded renewable diesel in San Diego County and piloting EV charging stations, Adopt-a-Port further demonstrates Chevron's commitment to increasing renewables in support of our business, continuing our overall aim to provide the affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy."

Truck operators participating in the program — which supports the ports' Clean Trucks Program and Clean Air Action Plan — agree to fuel up at the Clean Energy stations supplied with Chevron RNG.

In doing so, these operators and their import and export customers will help local communities by reducing smog-forming NOx emissions by 98 percent compared to diesel trucks while also eliminating climate pollutants, according to Chevron and Clean Energy.

"Switching trucks to fuel with RNG is vital to improving air quality and fighting climate change in our country’s largest port complex," said Greg Roche, vice president for Clean Energy. "We're proud to partner with Chevron on the Adopt-a-Port initiative that will put additional clean, carbon-negative trucks on the road and lessen the environmental impact on operations in the region."

Headquartered in San Ramon, Chevron is active in more than 180 countries, and is one of the world's largest oil companies.