Chevron Hits the Road to Promote Renewable Gasoline Blend

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron U.S.A. Inc., in partnership with Toyota, kicked off a road trip across the U.S. Gulf Coast in order to showcase a gasoline blend with more than 50 percent renewable content.

Associates from Chevron and Toyota are driving Toyota's Tundra, RAV4 and Camry on the trip while running on the new fuel, which is more than 40 percent less carbon intensive than traditional gasoline on a lifecycle basis, according to Chevron.

[Read More: Chevron Inks Agreement to Acquire Renewable Energy Group for $3.15B]

The road trip runs from Mississippi through Louisiana before concluding in Texas. During the tour, Chevron representatives will talk with members of the public about the benefits of lower carbon fuels like biofuels and renewable gasoline blend. According to the company, renewable gasoline blends can reduce lifecycle emissions and be used in existing automotive fleets and fueling networks.

The fuel industry has recently stepped up its push for greater access to biofuels during the summer months, launching off of the initiatives of several companies' investments into biofuels. Chevron is no exception, having produced several biodiesel, renewable diesel and renewable natural gas blends, along with its current build-up of hydrogen fueling infrastructure in California. The company intends to manufacture such blends with existing infrastructure.

"Multiple solutions are needed to help lower the carbon intensity of the transportation sector," said Andy Walz, Chevron's president of Americas Products. "With more than 265 million gasoline-powered vehicles on the road today in the United States, renewable gasoline blends could empower virtually all drivers to have a role in a lower carbon transportation future. We are excited to partner with Toyota for the opportunity to demonstrate lower carbon technologies that are compatible with internal combustion engines."

Chevron and Toyota are currently exploring new technologies for fueling light- and heavy-duty vehicles, and are pursuing a strategic alliance to explore new hydrogen-fuel solutions in the transportation sector.

San Ramon-based Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance its business and the industry at large.