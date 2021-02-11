Chevron & Jacksons Joint Venture Celebrates 1,000th Store Opening

PLEASANTON, Calif. — ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC's (EMCS) network now numbers 1,000.

The joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores reached the milestone with the opening of a Texaco station in at 44390 Highway 17 in Vernon, Ala., on Nov. 2. In addition to being the 1,000th store, it is also the first ExtraMile location in the southeastern United States.

The network of franchised convenience stores spans California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah and now Alabama.

The Alabama location highlights EMCS' goal to double the ExtraMile sites nationwide by 2027 compared to the number of sites opened in 2017.

"When Jacksons and Chevron formed this partnership, the 1,000th location was a distant milestone," said Paul Casadont, president of EMCS. "Achieving it just a few short years later — including safely navigating a global pandemic — is testament to our people and partners. Thanks to them, our network now comprises 1,000 locations and counting in California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah, and now Alabama with more consumers enjoying our world-class c-store experience, product offerings and service."

The Vernon Texaco location is owned by Midtstates Petroleum, which has been a Chevron fuel marketer for more than 15 years. It supplies more than 200 convenience stores across Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana. With 135 Chevron/Texaco locations, Midstates Petroleum is the largest Chevron fuel marketer in Alabama.

The facility is operated by Bravo Partners. Its president, Sajid Jalali, and vice president, Nasruddin Khoja, are 20-year Chevron fuel retailers with 16 stores and 65 employees in Alabama.

"We've been working with Chevron and their quality fuels for years and we are proud to now extend that relationship to include the ExtraMile brand," said Ric Mayers, president of Midstates Petroleum. "The site in Vernon is the first store my mother ever owned and it's an important location for me and my family."

The location will celebrate a grand opening on Dec. 18. As part of the celebration, Mayers plans to give away more than $20,000 in gasoline, merchandise and prizes.

The first owners of the Vernon store — originally called Macs Minit Mart — were Mac and Lita Mayers. "I believe that Lita would have been so proud to see the extraordinary changes to her store after owning and operating it for 20 plus years," Mac Mayers said.

Jacksons Food Stores, also doing business as Jackson Energy, is an Idaho-based convenience retailer with more than 230 company-operated locations in six western states. Jackson Energy provides motor fuel supply services and Jacksons' affiliate, Capitol Distributing Inc., provides wholesale grocery supply services to retailers in nine western states. Jacksons' subsidiary, Jackson Jet Center, provides aircraft maintenance and aviation and charter air services from its facility at the Boise Airport.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. It produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry.