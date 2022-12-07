Chevron Launches Connected-Car Rewards & Payments Apps

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is launching its new Chevron Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps.

The Chevron and Texaco connected-car apps provide a convenient way for mobile users to pay for fuel from dashboard infotainment systems in their cars. Mobile users will be able to search for the nearest Chevron or Texaco station, see station amenities, add a car wash to their transaction and earn points and redeem rewards at participating Chevron and Texaco stations.

Chevron's connected-car apps are an addition to its robust digital consumer experience offerings, including the Chevron and Texaco mobile apps, Apple Watch and Android Wear OS apps and the Chevron Texaco Rewards website, the company stated.

"Chevron is passionate about ensuring a world-class customer experience, and bringing consumers all the features and benefits of our mobile apps to their in-car experience is our latest advancement," said Chevron Director of Global Customer Experience Tracey Gardiner. "From the comfort of their vehicles, consumers can find stations with the amenities they want — convenience stores or car washes — as well as the energy they need, be it our traditional products with Techron or lower carbon solutions like renewable diesel blend, compressed natural gas and EV charging."

With the release of iOS 16, Apple is now offering CarPlay support for consumer fueling applications. Chevron is the first integrated energy company to connect its U.S. fueling applications with CarPlay, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and delivering an exceptional consumer experience that aligns with consumer needs and market trends, according to the company.

San Ramon-based Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance its business and the industry at large.