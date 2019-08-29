Chevron Offers Consumers Another Way to Pay

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Corp. enhanced payment options through its Chevron and Texaco mobile apps.

The mobile apps now include the Chevron and Texaco eGift Card. The digital payment solution enables consumers to pay for fuel and car washes at the dispenser through their mobile devices. Customers can also link physical Chevron and Texaco Gift Cards to their app user accounts.

The eGift Card is available at Chevron and Texaco gas stations that are able to process mobile payments.

According to Chevron, the eGift Card can be used in a variety of instances, including brand promotions, loyalty programs, sales initiatives, customer care, as well as other customer-reward opportunities.

The eGift card also enables promotion of the Chevron and Texaco brands in business-to-business channels where there is increasing demand for digital card solutions.

Chevron and Texaco eGift Cards are delivered via email or text message that contains a dynamic link. The link takes recipients to the personalized eGift Card where it can either be printed or linked to the Chevron or Texaco mobile apps.

Current eGift card and physical Gift Card balances are easily visible on the Payment Method screen of the apps, the company added.

