Chevron Pilots New Customer Engagement Tools at ExtraMile Stores

A pilot program with Samsung will immerse shoppers with fresh and relevant merchandising content via smart signage displays.
Danielle Romano
Managing Editor
Chevron_Samsung digital display
Photo credit: Samsung

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron ExtraMile convenience stores is working with Samsung Electronics America to enhance customer engagement with dynamic merchandising, social media content and the use of digital humans.

Participating ExtraMile stores in the pilot program will use 4K UHD Samsung Smart Signage Displays, which feature an ultra-slim design to fit within each store's existing environment while offering best-in-class picture quality to immerse customers with fresh and relevant merchandising content, according to Samsung.

Digital signage solutions leader Creative Realities Inc. strategically installed the displays in high-traffic areas, such as the soda fountain, snack aisles, refrigerated sections and behind the register.

The partnership allows Chevron Stations Inc. (CSI) to utilize the Samsung MagicINFO Content Management Solution (CMS) in addition to the displays to manage and distribute a dynamic mix of content. This content includes:

  • Sprinklr Social: Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered social media interacts with ExtraMile shoppers through social media campaigns, such as online polls about their favorite soft drink flavors. This data about consumer preferences will help CSI in the company's merchandising decisions. Bridging the online and physical world, Samsung displays showcase the results to encourage customer interactions with the ExtraMile brand and drive product sales.
  • IBM Weather: Real-time local weather forecast information supports intelligent triggers for weather-appropriate content and promotional offers. For instance, if the forecast projects a week of sunshine ahead, the CMS automatically triggers a promotion for car washes.

Samsung is also integrating FastSensor's foot traffic analytics software at the ExtraMile locations with connectivity powered by T-Mobile's 5G business internet solutions. FastSensor provides e-commerce-style metrics about a customer's physical journey as they move throughout an ExtraMile store, helping CSI understand actionable customer behavior to guide improvements to the shopping experience.

In addition, the software can analyze data on traffic flow, customer purchase intent, sales conversions and store sections with the highest traffic to suggest digital content or hardware changes to improve customer engagement.

The pilot program is taking place at three Chevron ExtraMile stations located in San Diego and Millbrae, Calif., and Vancouver, Wash.

Chevron_Sam Sommelier
Photo credit: Samsung

The San Diego ExtraMile will also introduce digital humans to assist customers. Developed by Samsung's AI research lab, "Sam the Sommelier" is a hyper-realistic generative AI-powered virtual being that can interact with customers via voice or live chat through an app and provide recommendations for wine pairings with their food purchases. Customers can learn about each wine's tasting notes, take a quiz to find their ideal bottle and get immediate assistance to complete their transaction — all through a natural conversation with this virtual being, Samsung noted.

"Stores today need to deliver interactive experiences to engage with the digital-savvy shopper," said Sara Grofcsik, executive director of U.S. Commercial Sales, Samsung Electronics America. "However, it's difficult to meet current expectations for dynamic content with traditional signs and banners. This approach combines digital signage and real consumer data to reach customers at the right time with the right message. Customers stay up to date on hot products and deals, and this helps them keep coming back to ExtraMile stores for more."

Headquartered in San Ramon, ExtraMile is a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores Inc. It operates more than 1,000 convenience stores in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Idaho and Utah.

