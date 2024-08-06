Chevron to Relocate Headquarters to Texas
Personnel Moves
Chevron is also making some senior-level leadership changes correlating with the move. Nigel Hearne, executive vice president of oil, products & gas, will be retiring after 35 years of service to the company. Nelson will take responsibility for the silo, effective Oct. 1.
Rhonda Morris, vice president and chief human resources officer, will also be retiring after 31 years. Michelle Green, current vice president of human resources, oil, products & gas, will succeed Morris at the beginning of next year.
Finally, Chevron appointed Andy Walz, currently president, America's products, to president, downstream, midstream & chemicals, effective Oct. 1. His appointment will coincide with the retirement of Colin Parfitt, vice president, midstream, who is leaving the company after 29 years.
Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance the business and the industry. It aims to grow its traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of its operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies.