Chevron to Relocate Headquarters to Texas

A number of senior-level retirements and new appointments will be coinciding with the move.
Amanda Koprowski
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Corp. plans to relocate its company’s headquarters from San Ramon to Houston, with all corporate functions to migrate to the latter city over the next five years.

Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson will move to Houston before the end of 2024 to colocate with other senior leaders and enable better collaboration and engagement with local executives and on-the-ground employees, the company said.

There would be minimal immediate relocation impacts to other employees currently based in San Ramon, with positions in support of the company's California operations remaining in San Ramon.

Chevron currently has roughly 7,000 employees in the Houston area and approximately 2,000 employees in San Ramon. The company operates crude oil fields, technical facilities and two refineries, and supplies more than 1,800 retail stations in California.

Personnel Moves

Chevron is also making some senior-level leadership changes correlating with the move. Nigel Hearne, executive vice president of oil, products & gas, will be retiring after 35 years of service to the company. Nelson will take responsibility for the silo, effective Oct. 1.

Rhonda Morris, vice president and chief human resources officer, will also be retiring after 31 years. Michelle Green, current vice president of human resources, oil, products & gas, will succeed Morris at the beginning of next year.

Finally, Chevron appointed Andy Walz, currently president, America's products, to president, downstream, midstream & chemicals, effective Oct. 1. His appointment will coincide with the retirement of Colin Parfitt, vice president, midstream, who is leaving the company after 29 years.

Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance the business and the industry. It aims to grow its traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of its operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies.

