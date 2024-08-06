Chevron to Relocate Headquarters to Texas

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron Corp. plans to relocate its company’s headquarters from San Ramon to Houston, with all corporate functions to migrate to the latter city over the next five years.

Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth and Vice Chairman Mark Nelson will move to Houston before the end of 2024 to colocate with other senior leaders and enable better collaboration and engagement with local executives and on-the-ground employees, the company said.

There would be minimal immediate relocation impacts to other employees currently based in San Ramon, with positions in support of the company's California operations remaining in San Ramon.

Chevron currently has roughly 7,000 employees in the Houston area and approximately 2,000 employees in San Ramon. The company operates crude oil fields, technical facilities and two refineries, and supplies more than 1,800 retail stations in California.

