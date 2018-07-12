Chevron & Texaco Business Customers Begin Conversion to WEX Platform

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Chevron USA Inc. is starting to convert its Chevron and Texaco business card customers to the WEX portfolio of branded services.

In 2016, Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron USA, reached a pact with WEX Bank, a subsidiary of WEX Inc., to issue and operate Chevron- and Texaco-branded commercial fleet cards staring in 2018, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Under the agreement, WEX will provide Chevron and Texaco commercial customers a complete range of digital solutions to manage their fleets, including Fleet SmartHub, WEXOnline and Fleet DriverDash.

Additionally, WEX provides Chevron a comprehensive sales and marketing program, manages card distribution and related payment services for its brands, and supports the efforts of local Chevron and Texaco marketers and retailers through a network of nearly 8,000 branded retail locations in the United States.

"Chevron strives to deliver consistently excellent service to the growing number of large fleets and we are excited to work with a company like WEX that shares our values," said Gilson Ribeiro, Chevron's general manager of Americas Marketing Sales and Service. "We'll be working hard alongside WEX to ensure customers that rely on our cards experience a smooth transition."

South Portland, Maine-based WEX built and operates a proprietary closed-loop payment network that offers fleets optimal cost controls and helps branded fuel partners grow their customer loyalty. The company now powers commercial and consumer fueling card programs for most major U.S. fuel brands, and for all 10 of the Top 10 U.S. convenience store brands by market share, with several signing long-term agreements with WEX in the past 18 months.

"We're excited to add the world-recognized Chevron and Texaco brands to the WEX commercial fleet card portfolio," said WEX Global Fleet President Scott Phillips. "The agreement shows the tremendous trust that industry places in WEX, underscores our commitment to growth in the North American fleet market, and offers Chevron and Texaco fleet customers a robust, custom card program developed in long-term partnership with the industry."

In 2017, San Ramon-based Chevron extended its WEX relationship globally, signing the company to develop, support and manage its fuel card processing portfolio in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.