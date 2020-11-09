Choice Market 'Amps' Up Delivery at New Flagship Store 

DENVER — Choice Market's new flagship store in Denver's City Park neighborhood is making it easier for customers to access refueling options, eco-friendly delivery services and high-quality, locally sourced food and beverages.

Located at 2200 East Colfax Ave., the 2,600-square-foot convenience store-grocery store hybrid is the first Choice Market to utilize a fleet of electric vehicles and bikes to fulfill orders from a new engaging mobile app and e-commerce website, launching Sept. 18.

Through these new services, guests can order any item from Choice Market for pickup or delivery and shop the entire store by dietary lifestyles or recipes online. Customers who use the app will also receive custom offers and can earn loyalty points, which can be redeemed for free food and drinks.

Additionally, the flagship Choice Market store offers:

Fuel pumps and supercharging stations for customers with electric cars;

Same-day, contactless pickup and delivery;

A full-service, fully scratch kitchen, serviced by classically trained and experienced chefs who work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food on the go; and

Locally sourced ingredients and products, including organic produce and antibiotic-free and nitrate-free proteins.

"We couldn't be more excited to open our new one-of-a-kind flagship location. We believe that you shouldn't have to choose between convenience, deliciousness, and healthiness. At Choice, you can have it all. That's why we utilize revolutionary technology in order to better serve our communities," said Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Choice Market. "Our new store not only provides multiple refueling options and eco-friendly delivery services, but also makes it easier for our customers to access high-quality, locally-sourced food and craft drinks.

"It's our mission to make great food accessible to all, and we will continue to evolve in order to make it possible," he continued. "We are thrilled to be open and look forward to becoming an integral part of the community."

Choice Market operates three locations in the Denver metro area at 2200 East Colfax Ave., 1770 N. Broadway, and 1015 Osage St. in the Denver Housing Authority headquarters. The retailer expects to open a fourth location by the end of 2020.

Founded by Fogarty in 2017 in Denver, Choice Market combines the operating hours, store size and transaction times of a traditional convenience store with the product selection of a natural grocery and fast casual restaurant.