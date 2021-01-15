Choice Market Launches One Market Omnichannel Experience 

DENVER — Omnichannel convenience store operator Choice Market is taking another step forward in its commitment to reinvent convenience with the launch of a new state-of-the-art frictionless market featuring its proprietary One Choice shopping experience.

Located at 939 Bannock St., the 5,000-square-foot store is slated to open in March. Upon entry into the store, customers will be able to scan the Choice mobile app, pick up their groceries and freshly prepared meals, then leave the market without a traditional checkout. Guests will receive a receipt directly to their mobile device once they exit the market.

It will be one of the world's largest personalized and frictionless markets, according to the company.

"A lot of moving pieces go into creating an omnichannel experience of this scale, so we couldn’t be more excited to launch our One Choice experience," said Choice Market Founder and CEO Mike Fogarty. "We know that now, more than ever, guests are looking for a contactless and convenient shopping journey. With our commitment to providing fresh, locally purveyed and healthy prepared foods, Choice is all about reinventing convenience and I have no doubt that this innovative guest experience and disruptive business model will forever change how grocery shopping is done."

As part of its unique offering, Choice Bannock will feature a larger selection of groceries, including expanded produce, dairy and protein departments. Additionally, sticking to its commitment to offer local, high-quality fresh foods and groceries, guests will find products from more than 60 Colorado suppliers. Two of those suppliers — Method Coffee Roasters and High Point Creamery — will have storefronts inside Choice Bannock, offering guests fresh small-batch roasted coffee and premium hand-dipped ice cream.

"Each of our locations is designed specifically for the neighborhoods we serve," the chief executive said. "Despite being one of the fastest growing areas of Denver, the Golden Triangle neighborhood has limited retail and natural grocery options. We can't wait to share this larger format and the new One Choice shopping experience with everyone."

Choice Bannock will be conveniently located on the ground level of Parq on Speer, a high-rise featuring modern apartments in the heart of Denver's Creative District. Choice will be a valuable extension the smart home technology that Parq on Speer has throughout the building, the company stated.

In addition to these features, Choice Market offers guests:

The ability to shop the entire market by dietary lifestyle or recipes, while acquiring loyalty points that can be redeemed for future discounted meals or groceries, via its mobile app.

Order any item in the market, including alcohol, via the Choice mobile app, and the Choice Delivery Team will deliver it to their door in 45 minutes or less using its fleet of electric vehicles and e-bikes.

A full-service Scratch Kitchen featuring classically trained and experienced chefs work to develop seasonal menus and offer elevated food "on the go."

Fresh, local, environmentally friendly products tapped by local farmers.

Founded in 2017, Choice Market combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. It currently operates three locations in Denver's metro area — including 1770 N. Broadway, 2200 East Colfax Ave. and 1015 Osage St. in the Denver Housing Authority headquarters — with plans to expand in Colorado and beyond in 2021.