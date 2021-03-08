CHS Expanding E15 Availability for Second Time This Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. — CHS Inc., operator of the Cenex retail network, will expand access to higher ethanol blend fuels for the second time in recent months by offering E15 through 19 additional fuel terminals starting this month.

The agribusiness cooperative is registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an E15 manufacturer and sells E15 as an approved grade of fuel through its Cenex brand retail locations.

CHS last expanded access to E15 through the addition of 10 fuel terminals in late April, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"As the nation's leading farmer-owned cooperative, expanding options for ethanol blended fuel is important for our Cenex brand retailers and our farmer-owners," said Akhtar Hussain, director of refined fuels marketing at CHS. "CHS has always been committed to offering ethanol blended flexible fuels throughout its network of 1,450 Cenex brand retail facilities. We continue to demonstrate this commitment by working with our terminal partners to offer higher ethanol blends in a broader geography across the Cenex retail network."

CHS will offer E15 at Magellan terminals in Alexandria, Minn.; Cheyenne, Wy.; Columbia, Mo.; Des Moines, Iowa; Doniphan, Neb.; Fargo, N.D.; Grand Forks, N.D.; Great Bend, Kan.; Mankato, Minn.; Marshall, Minn.; Mason City Iowa; Milford, Iowa; Minneapolis; Omaha, Neb.; Rochester, Minn.; Springfield, Mo.; and Waterloo, Iowa.

In addition to these terminals, CHS offers E15 at 10 Nustar terminals and one CHS terminal.

To make E15 more accessible, CHS has removed barriers for its Cenex brand retail locations by establishing an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan and establishing E15 as a qualifying grade of fuel. CHS also owns two EPA-approved ethanol plants in Rochelle and Annawan, Ill.

Based in St. Paul, CHS operates petroleum refineries and pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products. CHS is a global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the U.S.