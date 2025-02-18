Circle K Adds Exclusive Energy Drink to Store Network

Celsius Essentials Watermelon Ice features a bold flavor explosion fusing juicy, ripe watermelons with an icy blast that will send shivers of deliciousness down consumers' spines, according to the company.

"Circle K is all about keeping our customers fueled and on-the-go," said Holly Pyzik, head of packaged beverage for Circle K. "Whether you're taking a cross-country road trip or preparing for a Monday morning meeting, you'll always find what you need to stay energized and refreshed. We're happy to continue our partnership with CELSIUS and have our customers try this exclusive flavor."

To redeem the offer for a free Celsius Essentials Watermelon Ice, customers can download the Circle K mobile app and take a short quiz to claim the coupon for a complimentary can, while supplies last.

"We're always excited to introduce new innovation to our portfolio, and our Essentials line is Celsius' take on more energy and bold flavor profiles," said Kyle Watson, chief marketing officer at Celsius. "We're looking to explore more unique, impactful flavors for Essentials in 2025, all while delivering the extra energy boost that consumers crave. One of our latest flavors, Watermelon Ice, packs a delicious candy-like sweetness that we can't wait for consumers to try."

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.