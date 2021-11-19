Circle K Brings 9,000-Plus Locations to Life Through Pokémon GO Pact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K Stores Inc. entered into a global partnership with Niantic Inc. to bring the convenience store operator's locations to life in the augmented reality mobile game Pokémon GO.

The Pokémon GO partnership connects players and Circle K customers alike to in-store experiences and special in-game rewards. More than 9,000 c-stores worldwide will transform into PokéStops and Gyms.

"As a loyal Pokémon GO player for many years, I am personally thrilled with this new global partnership," said Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer at Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K. "I am equally thrilled to bring Pokémon GO to life with millions of our customers across our more than 9,000 stores worldwide."

In early 2022, Circle K will host the first of four Legendary Raid events at participating locations in-game to engage Pokémon GO Trainers, customers and mobile game enthusiasts.

Pokémon GO has been downloaded more than 1 billion times and is enjoyed by players in 150 countries and territories.

Circle K Stores is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates more than 14,200 c-stores in 26 countries and territories.