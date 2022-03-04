Circle K Brings Alcohol Delivery Service to C-stores in Arizona & Ohio

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K has partnered with Saucey, a delivery platform that offers ASAP and scheduled alcohol deliveries straight to consumers' doorsteps, to offer its services at cities across Ohio and Arizona. New markets include Cleveland, Toledo, Akron and Youngstown, Ohio; and Phoenix, Tucson and other municipalities in Arizona.

Customers can place an order through Saucey's website or app for selections ranging from a bottle of wine to a six-pack of beer to a variety of convenience items, including soda, candy, snacks and more.

News of the partnership comes soon after the retailer's parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., announced increased focus on delivery and distribution, including the investment of nearly $55 million by its Circle K Venture Fund.

"We're thrilled to be able to expand our delivery range in the midwest," said Chris Vaughn, CEO and Founder of Saucey. "Demand for convenience items in tandem with alcohol has been steadily on the rise for years. Through this new partnership, we're able to provide even more Ohio residents with a broader assortment of products in even more categories than previously available."

Founded in 2014, Saucey has expanded to Georgia, Oregon, Connecticut and other markets in recent months for a total of 750 cities in 15 states.

The launch at Circle K stores in the Southwest supports Saucey's growth in the high-priority Southwest, according to Vaughn.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the demand for the delivery of alcohol, food, consumer goods and basic convenience items has skyrocketed," he said.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates nearly 14,200 c-stores in 26 countries and territories.