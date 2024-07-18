Circle K Brings Hi-Tech Solutions to Employee Training

The company partnered with Attensi to design a comprehensive learning solution which is intended to get new hires learning on the floor more quickly, provide a better and more satisfying onboarding experience, and help retain employees beyond the crucial six-month mark. Circle K also hopes to save millions of dollars in future training costs by ensuring employees stay with the retailer for the long term.

"We developed programs covering a wide range of core skills, from food handling and hygiene to restocking, fuel safety, and customer interactions. These comprehensive programs support and engage new recruits, helping ensure they enjoy the process," Vandersall said. "This hands-on approach allows trainees to engage in real-life activities, building their confidence and preparing them for the job."

Employee retention remains a perennial concern in both the retail industry at large and in the c-store channel in particular. As such, companies have continued to look for programs and benefits that will appeal to potential hires and invest them in the business, the company said.

Forbes earlier this year suggested that some of the trends that may help with retention include investments in diversity, equity and inclusion programs; mental health support; and programs designed around financial wellness. Meanwhile, c-store retailers have responded to the tight, post-COVID labor market with a combination of traditional incentives, such as better pay and benefits, and better in-store technology to save time, such as Plaid Pantry's introduction of computer-assisted ordering.

For Circle K, the results of My Journey seem to be meeting expectations, with employees responding positively to the new training program.

"In a survey, 85% of respondents felt 75% to 100% more prepared for their role after completing onboarding, and 91% preferred this training method over conventional e-learning," said Vandersall. "Employees not only complete the modules but also return to them, indicating high engagement and contributing to skill mastery."

The full interview with Vandersall may be found here.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories with more than 16,700 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States.

It is ranked No. 2 on Convenience Store News' 2024 Top 100 convenience store chains ranking.

