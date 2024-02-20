PODCAST: How Circle K Is Removing Barriers for Its Black Leaders

Convenience Store News' Convenience Inclusion Initiative Podcast shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering an inclusive work culture and taps the minds of thought leaders for insight into what more the industry could be doing to benefit from diversity of thought and background.



In this episode, Sue Vandersall, vice president of executive succession planning and global talent development for Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., parent company of Circle K, discusses the convenience retailer's development program for Black talent.