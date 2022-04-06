Circle K to Expand in Charlotte Area Through Newly Inked Franchise Development Agreement

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is expanding its store footprint in the Charlotte, N.C., metropolitan area through a new franchise development agreement with convenience store operator TA&S. The partnership will bring nine new Circle K locations to the area over the next five years.

Founded in 1994 by Jeff Moflehi and partners, TA&S Enterprises is independently owned and currently operates 11 sites, primarily under local/regional brands, that sell fuel marketed by several leading refiners. Under the terms of the development agreement, TA&S has exclusive franchise rights for Mecklenburg County.

"Circle K is a globally recognized brand that is shaping the future of convenience with an array of innovative programs and offers that are enhancing the customer experience," Moflehi said. "The Charlotte area is booming, the demand for convenience has never been higher, and I'm looking forward to bringing the Circle K experience to new neighborhoods across Mecklenburg County in the coming years."

TA&S plans to open its first two Circle K stores in 2022 and break ground on two others soon afterward. The new locations will offer Circle K brand fuel and feature a larger, new-to-market prototype design occupying up to 5,200 square feet. The operator is also scouting future locations throughout the county.

In recent months, Circle K's parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has stepped up its efforts to bring its proprietary Circle K fuel brand to more forecourts, as Convenience Store News reported. In the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, the company rebranded 181 locations to the Circle K fuel brand, bringing the year-to-date total to 381, and total site count with the Circle K fuel brand in North America to 3,200 stores.

The retailer also boosted efforts to raise awareness of the offering through initiatives like its "Win Free Fuel for a Year" national campaign.

Circle K has more than 7,000 U.S. locations, including 100-plus in the Charlotte metro area. The company has further plans for both company and franchise store development in the years to come.

"Jeff's proven experience as a convenience operator, his entrepreneurial spirit and tremendous local knowledge of the fast-growing Charlotte area make him an ideal partner for Circle K as we expand our presence across the Carolinas in the coming years," said Pat Fitzpatrick, vice president of global franchise for Circle K parent company Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. "We're thrilled to have him join in our mission to make our customers' lives a little easier every day."

Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, as well as Canada, Scandinavia and the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Couche-Tard was recently honored with the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes the world's most engaged workplace cultures, for its "One Team" culture focused on putting its people and customers first.