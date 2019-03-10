Circle K Expands On-Demand Delivery Across the State of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Circle K's boosted its on-demand delivery pact with Favor to reach nearly 600 convenience stores in Texas.

The convenience retailer rolled out its initial delivery service with Favor at more than 160 Circle K stores in the Houston area in July.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Favor in all remaining Circle K Texas markets across the state and to see our Circle K stores add this service beyond the soft rollout in the Houston area," said Paul Rodriguez, vice president of Circle K Texas.

"Nearly 600 locations will now offer delivery in and around Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Waco and more. An important goal for Circle K is to continue to find ways for our customers to have an easier and more convenient shopping experience. Home delivery is one more option we can now add to Circle K customers' shopping choices," he added.

Customers can get beer and other items from Circle K delivered by searching for "Circle K 21+" in the Favor app or online at favordelivery.com. For a limited time only, new Favor users will receive free deliveries for the first 30 days. There is a $3 delivery fee on Circle K orders after limited time offer.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding Favor's partnerships across the state to offer Texans the most convenient service on the widest selection possible, whether it is dinner from a local restaurant or now, their favorite beer, snacks and more from Circle K," said Keith Duncan, chief revenue officer of Austin-based Favor.

Circle K 21+ delivery is available in the greater areas of Austin-Round Rock, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Bryan-College Station, Corpus Christi, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood, Laredo, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio-New Braunfels and Waco. Hours vary by market. In most cities, Circle K 21+ delivery is available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Circle K is a wholly owned-subsidiary of Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard. As of July 21, Couche-Tard's network comprised 9,792 convenience stores throughout North America. Its North American network consists of 19 business units, including 15 in the United States covering 48 states and four in Canada covering all 10 provinces.

In Europe, Couche-Tard's network comprised 2,706 stores. In addition, under licensing agreements, more than 2,250 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 16 other countries and territories.