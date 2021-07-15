Circle K Expands Partnership With Lottery App

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K customers in six states will have a new way to win it big.

The convenience retailer is expanding its partnership with third-party app Jackpocket to bring the mobile lottery option to more than 1,300 convenience stores across Arkansas, Colorado, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio and Texas.

Circle K and Jackpocket first joined in July 2020 for a 30-day pilot program at 68 stores in the Austin, Texas, area.

"Our partnership with Jackpocket is just one of the many ways that Circle K continues to innovate and enhance our customers' experience with the brand," said Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer at Circle K. "We're excited that this new venture will give our customers a fun, exclusive and seamless way to order official state lottery tickets with just a tap of a button, and also give them access to deals on our exciting products. It is all part of our mission to make our customers' lives a little easier every day."

Through the pact, Circle K customers and team members can claim $5 off their first lottery order in the Jackpocket mobile app by using a unique promo code that can be found at their local Circle K stores.

Jackpocket app users will also unlock exclusive deals on Circle K products. As part of the partnership, Jackpocket offers will be deployed across a variety of Circle K channels, including a store team member incentive program, allowing Jackpocket to meet lottery consumers where they are.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with Circle K, a company renowned for putting the customer first," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Jackpocket and Circle K share a mission to deliver easy and convenient experiences for consumers on the go. We're excited to introduce Circle K customers to a new, easy way to play their favorite lottery games right from their phone."

Jackpocket, available in 10 states, provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash4Life, among others.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard. Laval-based Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores.