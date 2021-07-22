Circle K Forms Exclusive International Partnership With Bitcoin Depot

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K has formed an exclusive international partnership with bitcoin ATM network Bitcoin Depot that spans both the United States and Canada. More than 700 bitcoin ATMs have already been installed in 30 states.

Bitcoin Depot ATM kiosks enable users to exchange cash for cryptocurrency. The in-person transactions provide users with immediate access to bitcoin and over 30 other cryptocurrencies. The growth of digital currency has led to large retail companies finding growing interest in bitcoin ATMs, according to Bitcoin Depot.

"At Circle K, we are passionate about making our customers' lives a little easier every day, and we are continually looking at ways to enhance their experience in our stores and be their favorite stop for a growing range of needs and occasions," said Denny Tewell, senior vice president of global merchandise and procurement at Circle K. "Our partnership with Bitcoin Depot further builds on this commitment, giving our brand an important, early presence in the fast-growing cryptocurrency marketplace as a convenient destination where customers can buy bitcoin."

Bitcoin Depot ATM users simply need to insert cash after providing their crypto wallet address and cryptocurrency will be immediately sent to the wallet. From signing up for an account to completing a transaction, the process takes just one to two minutes.

"We're thrilled to create a long-term, strategic partnership with Circle K and to expand our footprint internationally with a global leader in convenience and fuel retail," said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. "Circle K understands that cryptocurrency will be a growing part of the future economy and payments landscape.

"By adding bitcoin ATMs to the company's stores, Circle K can attract new customers to their stores, offer financial access to underserved communities, and set themselves apart from other retailers with this new technology. Through our collaborative partnership, we aim to provide new ways for people to buy bitcoin instantly in a familiar environment in their local neighborhood Circle K," he concluded.

Locations of Circle K stores with Bitcoin Depot ATMs can be found at bitcoindepot.com.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard. Laval-based Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores.