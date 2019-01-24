Circle K Fuel Coming to Two More States

ST. LOUIS — As part of its global rebranding campaign, Circle K will introduce Circle K fuel at 132 locations in Missouri and Illinois by the end of January.

The sites currently offer multiple fuel brands and are located primarily in the St. Louis metro area and central and southern Illinois markets.

The introduction of Circle K fuel at these sites is a pivotal part of the full rebranding of Circle K locations, representing convenient products and easy, welcoming visits, the company said. Additional sites in the region will be converted during the next few months.

"By having a 360-degree Circle K experience at these locations, we will better serve our customers," said Sverre Rosen, Circle K Heartland vice president of operations. "We invite all drivers in the area to fill up with Circle K fuel and enjoy our easy visits and products for customers on the go."

Along with the new fuel, Circle K will offer a deal on fuel prices with the Circle K Easy Pay debit card. After signing up for Easy Pay, customers will save 30 cents per gallon for the first 90 days. Afterward, they will save 6 cents per gallon and enjoy deals on in-store merchandise. The offer is valid at designated Missouri and Illinois locations.

As of October 2018, more than 4,050 locations in North America and more than 1,800 sites in Europe display the new Circle K brand. Over the course of 2019, many more locations across North America and Ireland will transform with the new look and offers as part of the global company initiative.

Circle K is owned by Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard.