Circle K Helps Campaign for M&M'S 2018 Flavor Vote

TEMPE, Ariz. — Circle K wants consumers to make their voices heard.

The convenience store retailer is helping support Mars Inc.’s national M&M’S “Flavor Vote” campaign by offering a deal on the purchase of two candy SKUs, which ends May 1.

In-store POP materials, including rack headers positioned above M&M’S floorstands, encourage consumers to vote for their favorite limited-edition “crunchy” flavor: Espresso, Raspberry or Mint.

Voting runs through May 25 via a promotional site (www.flavorvote.mms.com), by text, or on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #VoteCrunchyMint, #VoteCrunchyEspresso and #VoteCrunchyRaspberry.

The winning flavor will be revealed in August and will continue to be sold in stores nationwide for an 18-month period.

