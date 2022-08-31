Circle K Hosts Fuel Day Ahead of Busy Travel Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is giving drivers a break ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the global convenience store chain is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day.

Customers will be able to fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the gas pump at more than 3,600 Circle K-branded fuel locations across the United States.

"It's been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note," said Nathan Woodland, head of North America category fuels at Circle K. "Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores."

The fuel sale is only available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel. Drivers can find their nearest participating location using the store locator at circlek.com or by looking for the Circle K logo on fuel pumps.

As summer winds down and customers head back to school and work, Circle K will also offer more special deals inside convenience stores throughout September on fresh food, coffee, snacks and more.

Circle K's proprietary fuel brand is helping the retailer navigate forecourt challenges of higher gas prices, as Convenience Store News reported. Couche-Tard, the parent company of the global Circle K brand, introduced its Top Tier Circle K fuel in the U.S. in late 2018, beginning in Florida. The retailer began the awareness phase in 2020 as it brought the brand to more of its forecourts across the globe.

CEO Brian Hannasch noted during its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call that Circle K recently completed around 300 fuel rebrands, bringing the total for the year to 680 additional sites and the overall number to nearly 3,500.

Also helping prop up its fuel category was Circle K's recent "Win Fuel for a Year" contest. During the promotion, which ran from Feb. 2 through April 25, customers were able to enter daily to win one of the weekly awarded prizes.

Circle K fuel is now available in more than half of Circle K's fueling locations across America and makes choosing high-quality fuel easy and fast, according to the company. Circle K premium fuel offers double the cleaning detergents, meaning lower vehicle emissions and less maintenance for optimal engine performance.

Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, as well as Canada, Scandinavia and the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Couche-Tard was recently honored with the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, which recognizes the world's most engaged workplace cultures, for its "One Team" culture focused on putting its people and customers first.