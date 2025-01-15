Circle K Hosts Fuel Event to Support California Wildfire Relief

The fuel discount will apply at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations across the three states while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the store locator.

"The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are so grateful for partners like Circle K as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster."

