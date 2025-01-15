 Skip to main content

Circle K Hosts Fuel Event to Support California Wildfire Relief

The retailer will donate a portion of the proceeds from the three-hour event to the American Red Cross.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
A Circle K convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is supporting the American Red Cross to help local communities as the Los Angeles are begins to recover from the recent devastating wildfires.

As part of recovery efforts, the convenience store chain is offering 40 cents off per gallon on fuel on Jan. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., donating a portion of the proceeds from the three-hour event to the Red Cross relief efforts in California.

More than 240 Circle K locations across California, Oregon and Washington will participate.

"These wildfires have affected so many lives across our community so close after the holidays," said George Wilkins, vice president of operations for Circle K's West Coast Business Unit, which is based in Corona, Calif. "This is why it's important for us to dedicate this fuel event to supporting the relief and recovery efforts, and we're thankful for our partnership with the American Red Cross here on the West Coast."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The fuel discount will apply at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated fuel locations across the three states while supplies last. The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

[Read more: Circle K Inks Leases for Three Distribution Centers]

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the store locator.

"The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those impacted by the devastating wildfires in California," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are so grateful for partners like Circle K as we work together to provide relief and hope for communities in the wake of this heartbreaking disaster."

Circle K is an Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. brand. Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds