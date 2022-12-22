Circle K Hosts Holiday Fuel Savings Event

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is giving motorists an early holiday present with the gift of fuel savings.

On Dec. 22, the convenience store retailer is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel across more than 393 Circle K branded fuel locations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. The deal is valid between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"It's been a challenging year for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the year on a high note," said Trey Powell, vice president at Circle K Gulf Coast.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K branded fuel. Drivers can locate the nearest participating location here, or by looking for the Circle K on fuel pumps.

Circle K Premium fuel offers double the cleaning detergents, meaning lower vehicle emissions and less maintenance for optimal engine performance, according to the company.

Additionally, customers can save 10 cents on every gallon of gas by paying with the Circle K Easy Pay debit card.

The c-store and gas retailer recently kicked off its first-ever nationwide campaign, "Fueled by Circle K," which puts the Circle K fuel brand and center. The advertising campaign underscores the company's mission to make customers' lives a little easier every day, highlighting fuel they can trust as yet another way the brand serves the communities, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Circle K is the global convenience store brand of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, Couche-Tard is one of the largest independent c-store operators in the United States, and is a leader in the c-store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland.