Circle K Launches 'Win Free Fuel for a Year' Contest

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K customers have the chance to win free fuel for a year by filling up at Circle K-branded fuel locations across the United States.

From Feb. 2 through April 25, customers can enter daily to win one of the weekly awarded prizes.

The "Win Free Fuel for a Year" contest gives Circle K customers the chance to save big on fuel and feel good about getting back on the road, according to the company.

"We're very excited about bringing Circle K brand fuel to more locations across the country," said Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Circle K. "At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers, both in our stores and under our fuel canopies — and the chance to win free fuel for a year is a great way to do that."

To enter the contest, customers must fuel up at a store offering Circle K fuel and provide proof of purchase at winfuel.circlek.com. They are limited to one entry per day.

Circle K branded fuel is now available at more than half of Circle K's fueling locations across the U.S.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates nearly 14,200 c-stores in 26 countries and territories.