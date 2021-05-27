Circle K Marks National Road Trip Day With Unveiling of Summer Fuel Promotion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is ready to keep summer travelers going as they hit the road in the coming month.

Ahead of National Road Trip Day on May 28, the convenience store operator launched Scan To Win, a summer fuel promotion. Throughout the campaign, consumers have a chance to save up to 99 cents per gallon and win other great prizes.

Scan To Win is a digital game at the pump. Customers can play the game by scanning the campaign QR code at participating stations, including branded fuel partners and Circle K Fuel branded locations.

The retailer's latest fuel promotion follows the launch of Circle K's Sip & Save, a new monthly beverage subscription program. Customers can choose any one of Circle K’s coveted beverages — including iced tea, iced or hot sustainably-sourced coffee, Polar Pop and Froster — in any size cup, each day for just $5.99 a month, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Circle K is here for every journey and as more people hit the road this summer, we are proud to offer a new beverage subscription program and fuel promotion to help them save money and make their trip more enjoyable,” said Kevin Lewis, chief marketing officer at Circle K.

Both programs will run through July 5.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard.