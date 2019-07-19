Circle K Mixes It Up With Summer Drink Promotion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K Stores Inc. is urging its customers to have their favorite convenience store beverages and products their way.

The c-store retailer launched its "#MakeYourMix" campaign around its Froster and Polar Pop fountain offers. The experiential, social and digital program encourages customers to mix up their beverages with endless possibilities.

To kick-off the campaign, Circle K will surprise 100 winners on social media who share their mix of Circle K beverages or products to beat the heat this summer. To be a part of the #MakeYourMix contest, customers will need to:

Follow or like @CircleKStores;

Upload a photo of themselves with their favorite Circle K product mix on Facebook or Instagram; and

Tag @CircleKStores and #MakeYourMix.

The contest runs from July 16 through Aug. 16.

"Whatever's in the mix for your summer, Circle K is your destination for icy cool treats like our Polar Pop and Froster each with endless flavor combinations," said Alicia Mowder, senior director of global marketing, Circle K Stores. "As summer temperatures rise, our vast beverage offerings help you stay cold longer."

For added inspiration, Circle K has partnered with top travel and parenting influencers to create a variety of summertime survival kits, highlighting the convenience store as a one-stop shop to fuel up on summertime essentials. The influencers will share their stories to spark ideas for ways you can mix it up on your next stop into Circle K, according to the retailer.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.