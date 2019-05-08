Press enter to search
Circle K Partners With Delivery Service in Houston

Circle K Partners With Delivery Service in Houston

08/05/2019

08/05/2019
LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is joining the list of convenience store chains that offer delivery.

The convenience store retailer has partnered with Texas-based company Favor to add the service to more than 160 stores in the Houston Metro area.

Customers can order a wide variety of products, including snacks, beverages, beer and receive them in less than an hour. There is no minimum order.

"We are excited to partner with Favor and to see our Circle K stores in the metro Houston area venture into home delivery," said Paul Rodriguez, vice president of Circle K Texas. 

To order beer and other items, customers can search for "Circle K 21+" in the Favor mobile app or at favordelivery.com. Circle K 21+ delivery is available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Friday; 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday; and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

New Favor users will receive free delivery for the first 30 days, after which time there is a $3 delivery fee.

The retailer plans to expand delivery across the state to 550-plus Circle K stores later this year.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

