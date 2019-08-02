Circle K Partners With San Antonio Rodeo on Mobile App Game

SAN ANTONIO — Circle K is teaming with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to launch an interactive, in-arena game called Guess the Score, available on the free SA Rodeo mobile app.

During the bull riding, bareback riding and saddle bronc riding portions of the event, rodeo attendees will be able to guess the rider's score before the judges issue it. After entering their score guess, they will have the opportunity to win prizes from Circle K Texas, according to an ABC KSAT report.

"When you play the game everyone will win a free Polar Pop," said Abby Catchings, brand marketing analyst at Circle K Texas. "There's also up to $23,000 worth of cash prizes, and the finals grand prize is free gas for a year."

The 2019 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo takes place Feb. 7-24 at the Freeman Coliseum.

Circle K is owned by Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard.