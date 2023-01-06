Circle K Partnership Brings Jackpocket Lottery App to Arizona

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is extending its partnership with third-party app Jackpocket to bring the mobile lottery option to Arizona as the Mega Millions drawing nears $1 billion.

Lottery fans in the state can now use Jackpocket to play popular games like Powerball, Mega Millions, The Pick, Fantasy 5 and Pick 3 from home.

Lottery players in Arizona can now order and view their tickets, check lottery results, receive prizes up to $599 and make payouts directly through the Jackpocket app. If they win larger prizes, winning tickets can be picked up or securely delivered so players can claim their prizes from the Arizona Lottery.

To mark the move into Arizona, Jackpocket is offering state residents their first lottery ticket for free on the app. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by downloading Jackpocket and entering the code "HEYAZ" at checkout.

"Circle K is proud to partner with Jackpocket to make this fun, user-friendly experience available to every player in Arizona," said Melissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Circle K. "We strive to make our customers' lives a little easier every day, and our partnership with Jackpocket aligns closely with this mission by making lottery more accessible, user-oriented and convenient."

Circle K and Jackpocket first teamed up in July 2020 for a 30-day pilot program at 68 stores in the Austin, Texas, area. A year later, the convenience retailer expanded its partnership with Jackpocket to more than 1,300 convenience stores across Arkansas, Colorado, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio and Texas, as Convenience Store News reported.

As a third-party lottery courier service, Jackpocket aims to broaden access to the Arizona Lottery through a seamless, digital experience for a mobile-first demographic, the company said. More than 67 percent of Jackpocket players are between the ages of 18 and 45 years old.

Arizona is the 15th state available for lottery play using the Jackpocket app. Jackpocket players have collectively won more than $225 million in lottery prizes to date, with 24 individual players having won prizes worth $1 million or more.

"Circle K is known around the world for offering quality products and services and is one of the top lottery retailers in Arizona. Together, we are excited to offer long-time lottery enthusiasts and new players a more accessible and fun way to play their favorite lottery games," said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO. "At Jackpocket, we are committed to innovating the digital gaming space in a safe and meaningful manner to ensure player safety."

Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spending limits, self-exclusion and in-app access to responsible gaming resources.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard. Laval-based Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores.