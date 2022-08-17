Circle K & Pepsi Partner for College Football Contest

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K and Pepsi are gearing up for gameday by giving fans a chance to win a weekend getaway to Denny's Orange Blossom Classic (DOBC), taking place Sept. 4 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Now through Aug. 19, customers who purchase two 20-ounce Pepsi products at participating Circle K convenience stores across Florida and Mississippi will receive one 20-ounce bottle for free and can enter for a chance to win the DOBC getaway weekend, which takes place Sept. 1-4.

No-purchase entry and official rules can be found here.

The itinerary of the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic weekend events include:

Thursday, Sept. 1 — The Cortez Bryant Foundation and Orange Blossom Classic Golf Tournament

Friday, Sept. 2 — Allstate Careers In Sports and Entertainment Symposium presented by Coors Light, Amazon Career Fair hosted by CareerSource, and GMCVB Welcome Reception and Kickoff Luncheon presented by FPL

Saturday, Sept. 3 — Orange Blossom Classic Battle of the Bands, featuring Florida A&M University Marching 100 and Jackson State Sonic Boom, along with a talent showcase from local high school bands from the tri-county area and special performance by DD4L

Sunday, Sept. 4 — OBC Fan Fest Experience and the big game between Florida A&M University Rattlers and Jackson State University Tigers

Pepsi returns for the sophomore year of the DOBC, presented by Ready Life, as the official gameday soft drink partner of the highly anticipated HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) match-up between Jackson State University and Florida A&M University in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sept. 4, at Hard Rock Stadium.

"We are honored that Pepsi has recommitted to support the revival of the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic as an official sponsor," stated Kendra Bulluck, executive director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee. "The return of the DOBC has become a movement connecting people as one big community. As we look forward to year two, 'The Remix,' I am excited and look forward to a renewed experience for our fans for many years to come."

The return of Pepsi to the DOBC amplifies the brand's ongoing effort to provide resources in support of HBCU programs, scholarships and more in conjunction with the mission of OBC to ensure a continuation of the traditions and opportunities presented to current and future students at HBCUs.

"We are proud to support the Orange Blossom Classic — bringing HBCU tradition to south Florida to kick off this football season," said PepsiCo Senior Director, Marketing Multicultural Business and Equity Development Kirstie Turner. "Pepsi is elated to once again partner with the SWAC [Southwestern Athletic Conference] to amplify culture sports, music and more."

Founded in 1933, the inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "Blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla., and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. After a 43-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.

Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,000 stores, of which approximately 10,700 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States.