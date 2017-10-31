Circle K & PepsiCo Celebrate Football Season With 'Unreal Rookie Deal'

TEMPE, Ariz. — Circle K Stores Inc. is teaming up with official National Football League (NFL) sponsor PepsiCo for a campaign that spotlights rookie players.

The effort centers on an “Unreal Rookie Deal” comprised of two hot dogs, a bag of potato chips from the manufacturer’s Ruffles brand, and a choice between a 20-ounce Pepsi bottle or a proprietary Polar Pop beverage. The offer is valid from Sept. 1 through Feb. 4, 2018.

In stores, clings on coolers and fountain machines, wobblers affixed to Frito-Lay floorstands and a Pepsi- and NFL-branded Polar Pop cup spotlight the deal. Digital support includes ads on NFL.com, CircleK.com, a promotional page within regional Circle K websites, Facebook covers, and a series of skits on Pepsi’s YouTube channel.

Digital and in-store support serves as a gateway to PepsiCo’s “Rookie of the Week ’17” program, which allows consumers to vote on an NFL rookie at NFL.com/rookies. Each week during the 2017 football season, an NFL player will be selected through the page to receive "Pepsi rookie of the week" honors.

