Circle K Picks Up Two Stores in North Dakota

The deal for Dusterhoft Family Stores is expected to close in the coming months.
Danielle Romano
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is expanding its national presence, this time in North Dakota.

The convenience store operator will pick up two locations with the acquisition of Dusterhoft Family Stores. The deal, which was announced by the latter on April 14, includes two c-stores in Grand Forks — one at 1970 32nd Ave. South and another site at 4315 DeMers Ave., reported Grand Forks Herald.

"The decision to transfer ownership of Dusterhoft Family Stores to Circle K was not made lightly," Scott Dusterhoft, owner, said in a statement. "For nearly 50 years, the Grand Forks community has been at the heart of everything we do. While we are excited for what lies ahead, it's incredibly important for us to recognize and thank our loyal customers and employees who have supported us over the years.

[Read more: Circle K Takes the Field With Minor League Baseball]

"To the Grand Forks community, thank you for allowing us to serve you and become a part of your lives," Dusterhoft continued. "You have truly made our 48 years in business unforgettable."

According to the company, the stores will remain open during the transition period.

"We look forward to completing our acquisition of the two Dusterhoft Family Stores in the coming months, welcoming their great team into our family, adding their high-quality sites to our store network and bringing the Circle K experience to more customers in Grand Forks," Circle K said in a statement.

Dusterhoft Family Stores is a family-owned business and was established in Grand Forks in 1977. 

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.

The company had several locations in Grand Forks under both the Circle K and the Holiday Station store brands, which was acquired in 2017, according to Grand Forks Herald.

