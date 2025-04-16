Circle K Picks Up Two Stores in North Dakota

"To the Grand Forks community, thank you for allowing us to serve you and become a part of your lives," Dusterhoft continued. "You have truly made our 48 years in business unforgettable."

According to the company, the stores will remain open during the transition period.

"We look forward to completing our acquisition of the two Dusterhoft Family Stores in the coming months, welcoming their great team into our family, adding their high-quality sites to our store network and bringing the Circle K experience to more customers in Grand Forks," Circle K said in a statement.

Dusterhoft Family Stores is a family-owned business and was established in Grand Forks in 1977.

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.

The company had several locations in Grand Forks under both the Circle K and the Holiday Station store brands, which was acquired in 2017, according to Grand Forks Herald.