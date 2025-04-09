 Skip to main content

Circle K Takes the Field With Minor League Baseball

Ballparks will feature the c-store brand in video board assets and signage behind home plate.
Angela Hanson
Circle K Minor League Baseball sponsorship
Circle K is the Official Convenience Store of Minor League Baseball.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is going up to bat as the Official Convenience Store of Minor League Baseball (MiLB). 

During the 2025 season, the convenience store brand will be integrated into the MiLB in-stadium experience via video board assets at most ballparks and signage behind home plate at 37 ballparks.

"At Circle K, our longstanding sponsorships of individual Minor League teams have given us a great opportunity to engage with our customers by connecting their love for baseball with our brand," said Brian Bednarz, senior vice president of operations for Circle K. "As the Official Convenience Store of Minor League Baseball, we're now pleased to take that relationship to new heights, bringing excitement and value to our customers at ballparks across the country while fueling their passion and support for America's Pastime."

The retailer will also serve as presenting partner of "The Baseball Traveler," an ongoing content series that highlights the best of the MiLB experience.

[Related content: RaceTrac & Atlanta Braves Team Up for Another Season]

The series will feature newsletters and road trip storytelling from MiLB.com reporter Ben Hill as he makes his way around the country visiting ballparks throughout the 2025 season, according to the league.

"With locations from coast to coast across the United States, Circle K is a perfect partner for Minor League Baseball as we share nationwide reach, loyal customers and passionate fans," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, Major League Baseball's chief marketing officer and senior vice president, global corporate partnerships. "We look forward to building a national marketing program together to share the Minor League Baseball experience with the millions of loyal Circle K customers and providing Circle K with a creative platform that will reach millions of Minor League Baseball fans."

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.

