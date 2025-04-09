Circle K Takes the Field With Minor League Baseball
The retailer will also serve as presenting partner of "The Baseball Traveler," an ongoing content series that highlights the best of the MiLB experience.
The series will feature newsletters and road trip storytelling from MiLB.com reporter Ben Hill as he makes his way around the country visiting ballparks throughout the 2025 season, according to the league.
"With locations from coast to coast across the United States, Circle K is a perfect partner for Minor League Baseball as we share nationwide reach, loyal customers and passionate fans," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, Major League Baseball's chief marketing officer and senior vice president, global corporate partnerships. "We look forward to building a national marketing program together to share the Minor League Baseball experience with the millions of loyal Circle K customers and providing Circle K with a creative platform that will reach millions of Minor League Baseball fans."
Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.