Circle K Takes the Field With Minor League Baseball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is going up to bat as the Official Convenience Store of Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

During the 2025 season, the convenience store brand will be integrated into the MiLB in-stadium experience via video board assets at most ballparks and signage behind home plate at 37 ballparks.

"At Circle K, our longstanding sponsorships of individual Minor League teams have given us a great opportunity to engage with our customers by connecting their love for baseball with our brand," said Brian Bednarz, senior vice president of operations for Circle K. "As the Official Convenience Store of Minor League Baseball, we're now pleased to take that relationship to new heights, bringing excitement and value to our customers at ballparks across the country while fueling their passion and support for America's Pastime."