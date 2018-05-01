Circle K Puts Unique Spin on Heineken's National Holiday Promotion

TEMPE, Ariz. — Circle K Stores put a unique spin on Heineken's national holiday promotion.

The convenience store retailer ran a sweepstakes from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 that awarded 150 grand-prize winners with $25 prepaid debit cards by purchasing a Heineken SKU and submitting their phone number when prompted at checkout.

To promote the sweepstakes, cooler clings showcased a "treat your circle to the star" message. Additionally, floorstands plugged Heineken's national instant-win game and sweeps, which awarded four grand-prize winners with $5,000 and 120 weekly winners with either a $50 prepaid debit card or a $5 Uber code.

The game also awarded 180 $50 cards and 1,800 Uber $5 codes. Shoppers entered from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31 by purchasing a product from the brand and texting "cheer" with a picture of their receipt to a promotional number.

