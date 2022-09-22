Circle K Reaches 3,500-Store ATM Pact With NCR

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K is building on its longstanding relationship with NCR Corp., a global enterprise technology provider.

Under a new deal, NRC activated its NCR's Allpoint Network at more than 3,500 Circle K stores across 30 states. This expansion will bring customers more convenient and surcharge-free financial solutions via thousands of new Allpoint ATM access points.

"Providing our customers with quick access to financial solutions is part of our mission to make their lives a little easier every day," said Margaret Barron, vice president, Global Marketing & Brand, Circle K. "We’re excited to bring Allpoint to many of our stores, and also hope that, in addition to getting cash surcharge-free, Allpoint users will experience all the Circle K brand has to offer, from our quality guaranteed fuel to our craveable fresh food and beverage offerings and their favorite convenience items."

Circle K is the global convenience brand of Alimentation Couch-Tard Inc.

Circle K and NCR's expanded relationship, creates another financial destination for the more than 60 million cardholders who have Allpoint access across leading digital, traditional and neo-bank issuers. Additionally, the activation of the Allpoint Network at Circle K is part of NCR’s efforts to expand access and deliver a wider portfolio of services to customers exactly where and when they want them, according to the companies.

"Consumers want high-quality financial access everywhere where they work, on their phones, and, naturally, where they shop. Forward-thinking merchants like Circle K clearly see the value of meeting this need," said Don Layden, executive vice president, president of Payments & Network, NCR. "We are thrilled to add more Circle K stores to the Allpoint Network and glad to give their customers even more reasons to come to the store to not only shop but also to use state-of-the-art Allpoint access points for a growing list of services."

The ATM pact is just one of Couche-Tard's recent moves to bring value-added services to its customers. In early June, the company entered into a partnership with Mashgin to bring smart checkout technology to its convenience stores, with plans to install 10,000 units in 7,000 stores over the next three years, as reported by Convenience Store News.

Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, as well as in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland.

Headquartered in Atlanta, NCR Corp. is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants with 38,000 employees globally.