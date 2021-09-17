Circle K Rolls Out CBD Vapes at 3,000-Plus C-stores

LAVAL, Quebec — Through an exclusive partnership, Circle K will begin selling whisl, a nicotine-free CBD vaporizer designed to manage consumers' moods the whole day through, starting Oct. 1.

Canopy Growth Corp., a diversified cannabis, hemp and vaporization company, launched whisl, the company’s first-ever CBD vape. With an innovative design that incorporates custom, interchangeable pods, whisl offers three uniquely formulated options to help consumers dial in their desired effect — focus, calm, or winding down before bed — as their needs and activities shift throughout the day, including:

Tune In Pod: Focus on the task at hand

Intermission Pod: Relax throughout the day

Fade Out Pod: Get ready for bed

Whisl offers a convenient and immediate way to manage moods and experience the benefits of CBD, conveying effects within seconds or minutes as compared to longer onset CBD ingestibles, according to Canopy Growth.

"At Canopy Growth, we are pioneering the concept of using CBD to help consumers manage their moods at any given time of day," said Andy Lytwynec, vice president, Global Vape Business at Canopy Growth. "With whisl, we want to empower consumers to quickly achieve focus, calmness or prepare for sleep with a modern CBD solution that is fast-acting and can fit seamlessly into anyone’s daily routine."

Each whisl pod contains 200 milligram of premium CBD isolate, a purified form of CBD, sourced from licensed hemp providers within the United States and no THC. Whisl devices come in two sleek colors, Warm Grey and Deep Blue, and feature a rechargeable aluminum battery and safety and quality features, including:

Automatic shut-off temperature control

Precise glass-atomizer heating

UL-certification

Rigorous third-party testing and inspection

Whisl will be available across 3,000 Circle K nationwide for a MSRP of $39.99 for the starter kit and $19.99 per package.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard. Laval-based Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores.