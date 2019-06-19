Circle K Stores in Arizona & Nevada Add Bitcoin ATMs

TEMPE, Ariz. — Customers at select Circle K convenience stores in two western states will be able to access Bitcoins.

The c-store retailer teamed with DigitalMint to install Bitcoin kiosks at 20 Circle K locations throughout Arizona and Nevada, reported Retail Customer Experience.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a respected organization like Circle K," said Marc Grens, president and co-founder at DigitalMint. "This partnership opens the door for massive expansion of bitcoin access to new markets around the globe."

The move marks the largest expansion of DigitalMint to date, according to the company. The Arizona Bitcoin ATMs are located in Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, Tucson, Flagstaff, Surprise and Maricopa. Its Nevada ATMs are in Las Vegas.

"Partnering with DigitalMint allows us to provide our customers with seamless access to Bitcoin, at a very reasonable price," said Joel Konicke, category manager at Circle K Stores Inc.

Circle K Stores is owned by Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche Tard Inc.

DigitalMint is a Chicago-based chain of Bitcoin ATMs and teller windows. In the nearly five years since it was founded, DigitalMint said it has grown to 250 locations in 25 states.