Circle K Testing New Cigarette That Helps Smokers Smoke Less in Select Stores

CHICAGO — Select Chicago-area Circle K stores are piloting a new combustible cigarette containing minimal to non-addictive levels of nicotine as part of a national pilot.

VLN cigarettes, which contain 95 percent less nicotine than conventional cigarettes, are the first combustible tobacco cigarettes authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help adult smokers smoke less.

VLN cigarettes are now available exclusively at more than 150 Circle K convenience stores across Chicagoland. Participating pilot launch stores are located in Chicago, suburban Cook County and the bordering collar counties. The Illinois Attorney General's Tobacco Enforcement Bureau added VLN cigarettes to the Illinois Directory of Manufacturers listing on April 4, clearing the way for distribution.

Developed by 22nd Century Group Inc., a pack of VLN cigarettes will be similarly priced to full nicotine premium brands, approximately $9 to $12 depending on tax. Illinois is the second most expensive cigarette retail market in the United States.

The three- to six-month pilot will be the first U.S. sales of VLN King and VLN Menthol King cigarettes.

22nd Century is a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving health and wellness through modern plant science. The company is also launching VLN cigarettes in South Korea, its first international market. Following the pilot, 22nd Century and Circle K intend to expand sales nationwide to more than 7,000 stores in 48 states.

The proprietary tobacco was the subject of 10 years of research and more than 50 government-funded, independent clinical trials. The research was conducted by public health institutions and universities, including: the FDA; the National Institute on Drug Abuse; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the National Cancer Institute; Johns Hopkins University; and Mayo Clinic, to name a few.

According to the company, the research found:

A 50-percent reduction of cigarettes per day after 20 weeks

More smoke-free days and quit attempts

A reduction in cravings and withdrawal symptoms

As a result of these and other scientific evidence, VLN received the FDA's first and only modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) authorization granted for a combustible tobacco cigarette. Additionally, the FDA requires each package of VLN to prominently display the evidence-based claim "Helps you smoke less."

"We know that three out of four adult smokers want to quit," said Mitch Zeller, former director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, in the FDA's December 2021 MRTP authorization press release for 22nd Century's VLN King and Menthol King cigarettes. "The data on these products show they can help addicted adult smokers transition away from highly addictive combusted cigarettes."

Chicago Medical Society President Dr. Tariq Butt said he and others at the Chicago Medical Society intend to closely review the independent research cited by the FDA.



"As a primary care physician, I've lost patients because they were unable to quit smoking," Butt said. "We can't ignore new products that could help people smoke less. If the FDA says this reduced nicotine cigarette will help people smoke less, then as doctors it's something we need to consider for patients."